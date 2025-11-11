Ghana: Black Starlets and Black Satellites Begin Preparations for Continental Assignments

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh-Ogum has commenced a screening exercise to select players for the Black Starlets squad ahead of the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will be participating in the tournament for the first time in eight years, following a second-place finish at the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Côte d'Ivoire. The initial batch of players reported to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where they will train and play friendly matches for one week before additional players are brought in. The final squad will then be selected for the continental tournament scheduled in Morocco in April 2026.

The players called up for the Black Starlets include: Issah Mohammed, Bright Atton, Clement Baffour, Clinton Chonuntey, Benedict Ahenkan, Solomon Osei, Gifson Nsekenyeson, Abdul Manan Malik, Kelvin Appiah, Mustapha Mohammed, Righteous Fordjour, Patrick Agyei Wiredu, Jerry Kwame Fofie, Richard Chris, Stephen Gyasi, Dauda Fawzan, Daniel Gyamfi, Martin Tsisah, Christopher Gamor, Kingsley Amoah, Bismark Ofori, Abdul Razak Karim, Lawson Kyei Jnr., Asuma Tophic, and Emmanuel Boakye.

Meanwhile, Coach Maxwell Konadu is set to conduct a similar screening exercise for the Black Satellites U-20 team ahead of the 2026 WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship. The first group of U-20 players will report to Prampram on Monday, November 17.

Players invited for the Black Satellites include: Rafique Shaibu (FC Samartex), Asante Elisha K. (WAFA SC), Emmanuel Obeng (Vision FC), Rockson Amedeka (Right To Dream), Emmanuel Konadu (Inter Allies), Samuel Ayinebire (Bechem Utd), Lucky Tsey (Port City FC), Mohammed Izdeen (Dreams FC), Humaid Fuseini (Heart of Lions), Kofi Kumah Junior (Dreams FC), Edward Elijah (Inter Allies), Nathaniel Ohene Yaw (John Paintsil Academy), Fuzy Tailor (Medeama SC), Fatawu Ganiwu (Avranthes FC), Akwesi Soretu Dabori (Berekem Chelsea), Frederick Nzoley (Nations FC), Cephalopod Osabutey (Accra Hearts of Oak), Salomon Kwaku Sah (Asante Kotoko), Mensah Kagawa (Attram De Visser), Godwin Sefah (FC Samartex), Edward Kumi (Nkoom Academy), Albert Frimpong (Eleven Wonders), Yaw Annor (Bechem Utd), Francis Osei Owusu (Basake Holy Stars), Kingsford Agyemang (Young Apostles), Ebenezer Anane (Benab FC), Zaidan Mohammed (Karela FC), David Anane Keke (Hohoe Utd), Osafo Antwi (Great Olympics), and Samuel Tetteh (Nations FC).

Both teams are gearing up to represent Ghana on the continental stage, showcasing young talent and contributing to the growth of football in the country.