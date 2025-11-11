Africa: Ghana Lose to Nigeria in Wafu B U-20 Girls Cup

10 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana suffered a 3-1 defeat against Nigeria in their second match of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

The Black Princesses started the game strongly, controlling possession and pressuring Nigeria's defence. Mary Amponsah and Linda Owusu Ansah had early chances but were unable to convert.

A pivotal moment came when Ivy Osei Owusu handled the ball in the 18-yard box, giving Nigeria a penalty. Jenat Akeremkowei successfully converted, putting Nigeria ahead.

Nigeria doubled their lead after a defensive lapse from Grace Andoh, taking a 2-0 advantage into halftime.

Ghana responded quickly in the second half when Sarah Nyarko scored a brilliant goal, assisted by Diana Amoako, bringing hope of a comeback.

Despite Ghana's determined attacks for an equaliser, Nigeria's defence held firm. Favour Nkwocha sealed the match with a last-minute goal, concluding the game 3-1 in favour of Nigeria.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.