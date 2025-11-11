Africa: Ghana Lose to Nigeria in Wafu B U-20 Girls Cup

Ghana suffered a 3-1 defeat against Nigeria in their second match of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

The Black Princesses started the game strongly, controlling possession and pressuring Nigeria's defence. Mary Amponsah and Linda Owusu Ansah had early chances but were unable to convert.

A pivotal moment came when Ivy Osei Owusu handled the ball in the 18-yard box, giving Nigeria a penalty. Jenat Akeremkowei successfully converted, putting Nigeria ahead.

Nigeria doubled their lead after a defensive lapse from Grace Andoh, taking a 2-0 advantage into halftime.

Ghana responded quickly in the second half when Sarah Nyarko scored a brilliant goal, assisted by Diana Amoako, bringing hope of a comeback.

Despite Ghana's determined attacks for an equaliser, Nigeria's defence held firm. Favour Nkwocha sealed the match with a last-minute goal, concluding the game 3-1 in favour of Nigeria.