Namibia: Nust Needs N$626 Million for State-Subsidised Free Tertiary Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) says it will require an estimated N$626 million to provide free tertiary education next year.

This was confirmed by university spokesperson Nashilongo Gervasius.

She states that the figure is based on the institution's current enrolment levels and tuition fee structure, with an additional 10% adjustment to account for inflation and projected student growth.

"It is important to emphasise that these figures are purely estimates and can only be confirmed after first-semester registrations, when final enrolment data becomes available," she says.

She adds that Nust currently relies heavily on both government funding and student tuition to operate.

According to Gervasius, the government subsidies and tuition fees each contribute about 47% to the university's annual budget.

"Together, these two revenue streams account for 94% of Nust's institutional revenue," she says.

"The remaining 6% is generated internally through the university's revenue-generating units, such as the Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business and the Nust Hotel School."

The Namibian reported two weeks ago that the University of Namibia (Unam) would need an additional N$850 million in government funding if tuition fees are abolished under the proposed free tertiary education policy.

If implemented, the government would need to allocate more than N$1.4 billion to cover both Nust and Unam's estimated shortfall.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has yet to announce the model and scenarios highlighting how the free tertiary education policy could be implemented.

Two weeks ago, education minister Sanet Steenkamp urged the public to remain patient as two final steps remain before an official announcement can be made.

"We still have to present back to the president to update her on the guidance and input she gave us, as well as to present it to Cabinet. After that, we can inform the nation," she explained.

Namibian Sun this week reported that president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the free tertiary education plan will focus on tuition and registration fees only.

Speaking at the Youth in Conversation with the President event at Ondangwa on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the policy will ensure that no Namibian child is denied access to education because of financial hardships.

During her maiden state of the nation address in March, Nandi-Ndaitwah announced that, starting from the 2026 academic year, tertiary education would be 100% subsidised by the state, covering registration and tuition fees at public universities and technical and vocational education centres.

However, the president emphasised that the initiative will be targeted and means-tested, rather than a blanket subsidy for all students.

