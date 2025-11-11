Namibia: Nicanor Fights Back After Nascam Suspension

Suspended Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) chief executive Albert Nicanor has vowed to take legal action against the organisation, claiming his suspension was unprocedural and violated his rights.

Nicanor's suspension, announced on Wednesday, follows "serious allegations concerning workplace conduct and the professional environment under the chief executive's leadership", according to a statement by the Nascam board.

The allegations include claims of bullying and psychological harm.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The board described the suspension as "a neutral, non-disciplinary action taken solely to ensure a full and impartial independent investigation can be conducted without interference".

During the investigation, Nicanor will receive his full salary and benefits, but will have no access to company systems or premises.

"I am accused of things and I am not aware of who is accusing me," he said on Wednesday, following his suspension.

"No due process was followed. I was informed by the chairperson this afternoon that I was suspended. I will take legal action against the company for undue processes - that's my legal right," he said.

Nascam board chairperson Joseph Ailonga, however, dismissed Nicanor's claims, saying he was given a chance to respond before the suspension was finalised.

"We held a meeting with Mr Nicanor on 29 October, where he was allowed to share his position on the issues raised against him," Ailonga said earlier this week.

He said the decision followed a letter from employees raising concerns about Nicanor's conduct, including allegations of intimidation.

"The process cannot be done with the chief executive, as one of the issues raised against him is intimidation," he said.

Ailonga confirmed that Ferdinand Gertze has been appointed as acting chief executive while the investigation is ongoing.

"The board remains focused on ensuring a positive and ethical work environment that promotes the well-being of all employees," Ailonga said, adding that updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Last year, The Namibian reported that Nascam employees were in a dispute with the society's management over alleged unfair treatment and forced contract changes.

In a letter addressed to the board in June last year, staff members accuse the organisation of forcing them to sign new employment contracts without negotiation and of removing key benefits such as medical aid and a 13th cheque.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Music Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The sudden removal of medical aid has negatively impacted employees' well-being and health security," the letter reads.

Some employees also claimed they were offered unpaid leave despite being eligible for annual leave, while others reported being threatened with dismissal for refusing to sign the new contracts.

The employees further alleged that the internal disputes had delayed royalty payments to Nascam's more than 8 000 registered artists, many of whom rely on the funds as their main source of income.

At the time, Nicanor confirmed receiving the letter, but said the matter was being handled internally.

"It is our policy to maintain confidentiality. There are established internal procedures for addressing such matters," he said.

Then-board chairperson Sula Kyababa acknowledged awareness of the concerns, but said the issues were administrative and would be addressed through internal processes.

Speaking at the society's open day in January 2024, Nicanor said the organisation had operated without formal policies for 26 years, while Kyababa confirmed the board's plans to replace annual bonuses with a performance management system.

The tension between management and employees has persisted since 2022, with recurring allegations of poor leadership and workplace bullying.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.