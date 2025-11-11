Southern Africa: Namibia, the Netherlands to Set Up 50mw Solar Project in Omaheke Region

Namibia, in collaboration with TerraWatt, a Dutch company, last Friday broke ground to construct a 50-megawatt (MW) solar project on Astra farm in the Omaheke region.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, deputy minister of industries, mines and energy Gaudentia Kröhne said it is a major step in the country's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development.

"This project is a testament to the Namibian government's vision of transforming the energy sector and promoting inclusive economic growth.

She says the 50MW solar park is a symbol of transition, hope, collaboration and of Namibia's ambition to become a leader in renewable energy on the African continent.

She commended TerraWatt for choosing Namibia as the site of the project, for placing confidence in the people, institutions and land, and for the spirit of partnership.

Founded in 2017, TerraWatt began with the mission of providing homes and companies with solar panels.

According to Kröhne, beyond generating clean and reliable energy, the project will also

create jobs, stimulate local economies and contribute to combating climate change.

"This project demonstrates the potential for innovative technologies to drive economic growth and improve the lives of our citizens," she said.

She added that they will continue to develop the energy sector, and must prioritise sustainability and innovation.

"Renewable energy projects like this one are crucial to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating the impacts of climate change," she stated.

