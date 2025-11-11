Namibia: Appointment of Information Commissioner Set to Boost Procurement Transparency

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) says the move to appoint Namibia's first information commissioner marks a critical step towards the full implementation of the Access to Information (ATI) Act of 2022, a milestone expected to strengthen public procurement transparency and citizen oversight.

Speaking at the launch of the 30th edition of the IPPR's procurement tracker, associate researcher Frederico Links said the ATI Act, once operational, will grant individuals, journalists and civil society organisations the legal right to access procurement-related information such as bid evaluation reports, contract details and supplier performance data.

"The relevant sections of the PPA are especially strengthened by the ATI law, which, when it comes to information access and openness, sets the standard and elevates the scope of the transparency-inducing parts of the PPA," Links said.

He said the act expands information access beyond bidders to any interested party, significantly widening the scope for public scrutiny.

However, he cautioned that both the ATI framework and the Public Procurement Act (PPA) face implementation challenges.

The government has cited limited capacity and resources as key reasons for the delay in rolling out the ATI Act since its enactment in 2022, while the Procurement Policy Unit (PPU) has struggled to enforce compliance due to resource constraints.

Links said if both the ATI Act and the amended PPA are implemented in the 2026/27 financial year as planned, Namibia could enter a new era of procurement transparency.

"If that is the case, given the extensive proposed changes to the PPA framework, then the ATI Act can potentially be used, albeit in a limited way initially, over the coming years to track how these changes are being implemented and whether transparency standards, as built into these frameworks, are being appropriately upheld," he said.

He added that transparency within Namibia's procurement system has long been a concern.

The World Bank's 2023-2024 Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems report identifies a lack of transparency as a high-risk factor, citing poor compliance among public entities in submitting accurate and timely information to the PPU.

The report urges stronger enforcement measures, a gap the ATI Act is expected to help close.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.