Namibia: National Council Members Reflect On Five-Year Tenure

National Council members on Monday reflected on their five-year terms in parliament and said they tried to ensure they passed laws that speak to the needs of the nation.

Swapo parliamentarian Bethuel Tjaveondja described his time in the council as eye-opening. Recalling that he met friends in the council, Tjaveondja urged incoming members to uphold the standards of the council at all times.

"I represent the Otjozondjupa region, and thank you for putting trust in us to represent the region and the nation at large," he said.

Tjaveondja urged outgoing members to forgive each other, adding that intense exchanges of words during debates was not to attack anyone but to debate rigorously and that no one should take offence.

Parliamentarian Sakeus Nangula (Oshikoto) said he has learned a lot, particularly the law through committee training and various travels internationally.

He expressed his thanks for the professional guidance he received from National Council chairperson Lukas Muha and National Council secretary Tousy Namiseb.

United Democratic Front (UDF) member Sebastiaan !Gobs, representing the Kunene region's Khorixas constituency, said he will not be returning to the council because he will be leaving politics.

During his reflection, !Gobs said his journey started back in 2005 and it was always difficult to understand the council's ways.

He said some of the changes he observed include the number of council members, which has been increased from 26 to 42.

Muha reminded the members that in politics there is no permanent retirement as institutional memory will always be valuable for many years.

