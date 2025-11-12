Rwanda: Gen Nyakarundi in Morocco to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) Army Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, is on a four-day working visit to Morocco aimed at strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

On Tuesday, November 11, Nyakarundi and his delegation were received by the Inspector General of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, Lt Gen Mohammed Berrid, in Rabat.

The two sides held bilateral discussions focused on reinforcing their existing partnership.

A working session was later convened, during which both the sides made presentations on education and training programmes, as well as on the RDF's contributions to regional and international peace and security.

The visit follows the military cooperation agreement signed this year between Rwanda and Morocco, which established a robust framework for enhancing military ties.

It paved the way for a broader strategic partnership between the two nations.

The agreement was signed on June 18 during a three-day official visit to Morocco by Rwanda's Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda.