Rwanda: Six Districts On the Spot Over Misusing Funds Meant for Genocide Survivors' Homes

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued a warning to six districts accused of mismanaging funds earmarked for building homes for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

During a session held on November 11, PAC noted that Ruhango, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, and Rubavu districts had misused about Rwf1.1 billion to since at least 2017, as reported by the Office of the Auditor General.

The funds, which were allocated through the Ministry of national unity and civic engagement (MINUBUMWE), were expected to support construction and rehabilitation of homes for vulnerable survivors.

PAC Chairperson, MP Valens Muhakwa, criticized the districts for violating government directives.

"Districts did not prioritize this issue and unlawfully deviated the funds, disregarding instructions on building homes for Genocide survivors," Muhakwa said.

Ruhango District misused the largest share of the funds, amounting to Rwf741 million, while Rubavu misused Rwf266 million. Nyamasheke misused up to Rwf51 million Rusizi, Rwf45.7 million while Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru were reported to have misused Rwf14 million and Rwf3.9 million, respectively.

PAC instructed the districts to refund and redirect the money to the original purpose.

The Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, told lawmakers that a clear policy framework had been established to guide construction for survivors.

"All districts now have clear guidelines, which will help prevent such issues in the future. The funds that were misused must be restored to their original projects, even though their value has depreciated since 2018 and 2019," he said.

MP Barthelemy Karinijabo urged local authorities to act faster.

"The funds were meant to address the housing crisis for survivors. Returning them in 2027 or 2028 will too late. We must accelerate this process because," Kalinijabo said.

In his defense, Nyaruguru District Mayor Emmanuel Murwanashyaka said the Rwf 3.9 million had been used for supervision costs in the fiscal year 2022/23 but had since been redirected to rebuild a survivor's home in Ngera Sector.

Similarly, Nyamagabe Mayor Hildebrand Niyomwungeri said the Rwf14 million will now be used to renovate 17 homes for Genocide survivors.

Nyamasheke District Mayor Narcisse Mupenzi told PAC that his administration plans to use locally generated revenue to recover the misused funds.

"We wrongly purchased plots instead of building houses, but we have developed a plan to correct this," Mupenzi told the house committee.

"We expect to fully resolve the issue within three years, and hopefully sooner," he said.

PAC urged Ruhango District, which has the highest amount of misused funds, to resolve its issue within two years instead of four.

Mayor Valens Habarurema reported that Rwf87 million had already been repaid and that the district had drawn up a repayment plan.

"We plan to refund Rwf90 million immediately, then Rwf150 million, followed by Rwf265 million and another Rwf150 million. Given our revenue limits, we expect to complete this by 2029," he said.

Habarurema explained that the misuse of Rwf741 million in Ruhango District stemmed from cost overruns during a 2017 housing project.

"When we constructed 20 houses in 2017, we added new components such as classrooms and cowsheds, which pushed the expenses beyond the initial budget," he said.

"Although our local revenues are limited, we are reviewing our plans to reduce the repayment period," he said.

Rubavu Mayor Prosper Mulindwa reported that of the Rwf 266 million questioned, Rwf 71 million had already been allocated in the current fiscal year, and construction activities are underway.

"We have built 207 houses so far and repaired 288. This year, 12 more families will get new homes. We have committed to finish the remaining work by 2026 or 2027," he said.

Minister Bizimana pledged to work closely with districts to shorten the completion timelines and strengthen accountability.

"We will establish permanent monitoring teams and ensure that funds are used strictly for their intended purpose. Anyone found guilty of mismanagement must be held accountable so that these mistakes never happen again," he said.