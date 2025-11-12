Tanzania: Mwanza Court Arraigns 114 Over Election Disruption Allegations

Mwanza — A total of 114 suspects have been arraigned before the Ilemela District Court in Mwanza region, facing charges of conspiracy and treason.

The suspects are allegedly accused of disrupting the October 29 General Election and damaging government property in various parts of the region.

The accused appeared before the court in three separate groups: the first consisted of 22 suspects, the second 64, and the third 28. Their charges were read before Senior Resident Magistrates Christian Mwalimu and Stellah Thomas Kiama.

State Attorney Mwanahawa Changale informed the court that on October 28 and 29 this year, the accused conspired to commit treason, contrary to Section 284 of the Penal Code, Chapter 16, Revised Edition 2023.

In the second count, which involves 17 of the first group of 22 suspects, the prosecution alleged that on October 29, in the Nyasaka and Buzuruga areas of Mwanza, the accused carried out a plan to sabotage the General Election and destroy government properties, contrary to Section 39(2)(d) of the same law.

Ms Changale further stated that, in the third count, the accused are charged with willfully and maliciously damaging properties belonging to the government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

She said the remaining 98 suspects, who form the second and third groups, face five counts, including conspiracy to commit treason on October 28 and 29. The prosecution alleges that the accused conspired to disrupt the electoral process and vandalise government property in areas such as Kona ya Bwiru, Pasiansi, Kitangiri and Kirumba.

All 114 suspects, who are Tanzanian citizens, are being represented by 37 lawyers from the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Mwanza Chapter, under the leadership of Advocate Erick Mutta.

Advocate Mutta asked the court to direct the prosecution and the Prison Service to allow some of the accused to receive medical treatment, be provided with appropriate clothing, and be permitted to meet their relatives and legal counsel.

However, the two Senior Resident Magistrates ruled that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case, noting that the offences are non-bailable. As a result, all accused persons were remanded in custody. The case was adjourned to November 24 this year for mention.