Tanzania: Zanzibar and China Strengthen Health Ties to Fight Cancer

Zanzibar — Zanzibar and China have vowed to continue strengthening the health sector through various initiatives, including providing specialised training in diseases such as cancer, to improve the quality of medical services.

Under this partnership, the isles Government, through the Ministry of Health and the Chinese Consulate in Zanzibar, has launched long-term and short-term training programmes for health professionals from Zanzibar to acquire modern skills and technologies in treating cervical cancer.

Speaking during the launch, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mngereza Mzee Miraji, said the training will enhance the quality of cancer treatment and improve health service delivery in both Unguja and Pemba.

"I urge all the trainees to make good use of the knowledge gained to support government efforts in reducing and eventually eradicating cancer cases in Zanzibar," he underlined.

Dr Mngereza noted that the training aims to enhance skills in diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer using advanced technology, through both short and long courses.

For his part, Chinese Consul General in Zanzibar, Li Qianghua, reaffirmed China's commitment to continue supporting Zanzibar's health sector, particularly in improving diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cancer, as part of the long-standing friendship between China and Tanzania.

"China will keep assisting Zanzibar by providing training, medical equipment, medicines and specialised professionals to improve healthcare delivery," Mr Li said.

Meanwhile, Director of Preventive and Health Education Services in Zanzibar's Ministry of Health, Dr Salim Slim, said that 97 per cent of targeted girls have already received the cervical cancer vaccine, marking, a major milestone in government efforts to safeguard women's health.

He added that the ministry continues to conduct screening and early detection campaigns to identify affected women and provide timely treatment.

A total of 30 health professionals from Zanzibar will benefit from the one-month long training programme coordinated by China's Ministry of Commerce in partnership with the Institute for International Business Training.

The initiative reflects the eighth phase government's commitment under President Dr Mwinyi to ensure all Zanzibaris have access to quality healthcare, particularly in the fight against cancer.