South Africa: Homeless Shelter's Dance Show Ends With a Standing Ovation

The Haven's Dignity in Motion showcases ballroom dancing by people living at its shelters

Opening night of The Haven Night Shelters' dance production Dignity in Motion ended with a standing ovation with a tearful crowd.

Following months of training, dancers who are part of The Haven's shelters, jived their way across the stage at the Star Theatre in District Six on Monday night. During the show audiences were shown four videos sharing the life stories of some of the participants who are currently or previously homeless.

"The ballroom dancing illustrates a story of hope from hopelessness," says Haven CEO Shadrick Valayadum.

He says that many homeless people feel invisible. "You're on the streets and you're scratching in the bins, or you're sleeping on the street. You're unseen." This production brings them to the centre stage, showcasing that they are human, loved and not hopeless, he says.

Valayadum says that the show is more than just ballroom. Dancing is about holding your composure and keeping your chest held high, and this helps them build confidence, he says.

He says he hopes the show will inspire others and open the door for employment opportunities for participants.

It was "bold and professional but more than that, sincere" said Mandy Redcliffe, after the show. She says that the show was "filled with colour, filled with emotion, filled with beautiful surprises".

Redcliffe says that it's very easy to ignore people on the street but this show makes one "look deeper" and to not dehumanise them.

André Caswell said that he was "incredibly proud" of his brother Nathan who participated in the show. He said that it is wonderful to see how his life has changed. "The dancing is superb. It's all about changing people's lives and bringing them hope again."

Caswell says that shows like these can change people's perception, teaching us to be less judgmental "anything can happen to any of us".

The show was directed by Jaco Maree and choreographed by Alvina Menigo. Professional dancers from Donovan Dance Academy supported the event. It was partially funded by the City of Cape Town, the Haven and various donors.