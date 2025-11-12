Somalia: Somali President Meets With Algerian Counterpart Tebboune During Official Visit

11 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Algiers, November 11, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on the second day of an official visit to Algeria, was warmly received Monday at the El Mouradia Palace by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The welcoming ceremony featured the flags of both countries and a military honour guard. Following the formal reception, the two leaders held a private meeting.

President Mohamud and President Tebboune then co-chaired extensive talks attended by officials from both nations, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in security, the economy, education, health, culture, and diplomatic affairs.

Expressing his gratitude, President Mohamud thanked President Tebboune and the people of Algeria for the warm welcome, describing the visit as a milestone in the historic ties between Somalia and Algeria.

President Tebboune, for his part, praised Somalia's government for its continued efforts toward stabilisation and reconstruction, reaffirming Algeria's commitment to deepening cooperation and relations with its Somali counterparts.

