Somalia: Minister - Climate Action Is Vital for Somalia's Sustainable Development

11 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Major General Bashir Mohamed Jama, has called for strengthened implementation of the country's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in a speech at a high-level climate meeting organized in cooperation with the United Nations.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jama emphasized that Somalia, one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, views climate action not as a choice but as a necessary life-changing measure to build resilience and sustainable development.

"The fight against climate change is the only path that can lead to resilience, peace, and lasting development," he said, stressing the government's commitment to turning NDC 3.0 into tangible, measurable outcomes.

He highlighted the importance of international cooperation, increased climate financing, and the implementation of initiatives that directly benefit farmers, fishermen, pastoralists, and youth, describing them as the backbone of Somalia's climate resilience.

Somalia welcomed the United Nations' renewed commitment to support countries in implementing their NDCs, linking the assistance directly to sustainable development goals and future climate resilience.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said it will continue efforts to raise awareness, plan, and execute climate-responsive projects to ensure a sustainable and green future for all Somalis.

