Somalia: Somali Minister Secures Deal to End Workers' Strike At Mogadishu Airport

11 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Farah Nuh, has successfully resolved a dispute involving employees at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport, paving the way for staff to return to work after a brief standoff.

During a meeting with airport staff, the minister's delegation listened to workers' grievances related to management and working conditions at the facility. Following what officials described as "fruitful discussions," both sides agreed on a lasting solution.

As part of the agreement, the minister instructed the airport's managing company to promptly address the issues raised by employees and warned against any recurrence of similar complaints.

The ministry also pledged to monitor staff welfare closely to ensure fair treatment and efficient airport operations.

Minister Nuh thanked the workers for their patience and sense of responsibility, urging them to continue performing their duties with integrity and patriotism.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding employees' rights and maintaining orderly aviation services across the country.

