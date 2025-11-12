Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Receives Warm Welcome in Algeria

Algiers, Nov 11, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Algiers for an official visit at the invitation of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, officials said.

The Somali leader, accompanied by a high-level government delegation, was greeted at Houari Boumediene International Airport by Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and senior officials, who hosted a brief reception ceremony marking the start of the visit.

During his stay, President Mohamud is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Tebboune on strengthening cooperation in security, trade, education, and diplomacy, the Somali presidency said in a statement.

The two sides are also due to sign a series of agreements aimed at deepening economic and political ties, as well as boosting collaboration in areas such as counterterrorism, higher education, and investment.

President Mohamud thanked the Algerian government and people for their warm hospitality, noting that Somalia values its historic relationship with Algeria, a nation known for its role in Africa's liberation and solidarity movements.

He reiterated Somalia's commitment to expanding cooperation with Algeria in pursuit of shared regional and international goals.

The visit is expected to mark a new phase in Somalia-Algeria relations, enhancing trade, educational exchange, and diplomatic partnership between the two countries.