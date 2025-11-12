Somalia: Somali Ambassador to Congo Presents Credentials to President Tshisekedi

Kinshasa, DR Congo — Somalia's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ilyas Ali Hassan, has formally presented his credentials to President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Kinshasa, officials said Tuesday.

Ambassador Hassan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and the continued support extended by the Congolese government and people to the Somali community residing in the country.

He congratulated President Tshisekedi on the DRC's recent election to the United Nations Security Council, noting that Somalia, also a current member, is committed to working closely with the DRC on regional and global issues.

The ambassador reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to strengthening political, economic, and social cooperation between the two nations. He proposed the establishment of a Somalia-Congo Business Forum to enhance trade and investment ties.

Ambassador Hassan also encouraged the Congolese authorities to ease business licensing and visa procedures to facilitate movement between the two countries, both members of the East African Community (EAC).