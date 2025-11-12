Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Meets EU Mission Commander to Strengthen Cooperation On Security and Development

10 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), on Monday received the Commander of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia, Maj. Gen. Marco Manzone, at the headquarters of the Mogadishu Municipality.

The meeting focused on EU-supported programs in the Banadir Regional Administration, particularly in the areas of security, reconstruction, and public services. Both sides agreed to enhance coordination between these projects and the regional government's development plans.

Mayor Muungaab expressed his appreciation to the European Union for its continued support and underscored the importance of further strengthening that partnership to ensure the success of key national initiatives, including the upcoming local council elections.

For his part, Gen. Manzone commended the strong cooperation between the EU mission and the Banadir Regional Administration, pledging to maintain the EU's assistance in security, reconstruction, and state-building efforts in the Somali capital.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to deepen collaboration to promote lasting security and visible development in Mogadishu. The two officials also agreed to accelerate joint development programs and technical support aimed at improving essential public services for city residents.

