Somalia's New Labour Minister Meets Civil Service Committee to Boost Government Workforce

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Prof. Salim Caliyow Ibrow, on Monday met with the National Civil Service Commission (NCSC) to discuss ways to strengthen the country's civil service.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Aamina Hussein Ali, State Minister Caynanshe Yusuf Hussein, and the Ministry's Director General, Yusuf Hassan. The NCSC delegation was led by Chairman Hassan Abshir Mohammed, along with other commission members.

During the session, the NCSC presented a general report on priorities for developing the civil service, ongoing projects, and efforts to ensure a transparent and efficient recruitment system nationwide.

The discussion also focused on enhancing the capacity of government employees, including improving skills and knowledge, time management, and regular attendance. The commission highlighted current challenges and explored ways the ministry could support overcoming them.

Minister Ibrow praised the commission for its critical role in strengthening Somalia's civil service and announced that further meetings would be held to accelerate ongoing initiatives.