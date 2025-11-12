Tunisia: 'Security Relatively Stable Amid Uncertain and Risky Geopolitical Landscape' - Defence Minister

Tunis, Nov. 11 — Defence Minister Khaled Shili said Tunisia's security situation is "relatively stable and noticeably improving" despite regional and global changes, highlighting the contributions of the military and security forces through proactive operations against terrorism and organised crime.

Speaking at a joint parliamentary session on the Ministry of National Defence's mission, Shili expressed satisfaction with continuous security improvements but noted the challenges posed by a geopolitical landscape marked by uncertainty, rapid change, and multiple risks.

He stressed the importance of the military anticipating and adapting to these changes to maintain high readiness and respond effectively to crises.

He noted that the ministry's budget increased by 13% compared to 2025, mainly to equip and enhance the readiness of the armed forces, reflecting Tunisia's geopolitical needs and the Ministry's 2021-2030 strategy.

Shili emphasised that border protection, counter-terrorism, and combating cross-border organised crime remain top priorities.

Ongoing operations have neutralised terrorist movements, though threats persist, requiring constant vigilance from both intelligence and field units.

He confirmed continued military operations in the central-western regions, monitoring key areas like Chaambi, Sammama, Mghila, Salloum and Essif, preventing terrorists from taking positions there.

The military also monitors land and sea borders to curb smuggling and illegal crossings, reporting that from September 2024 to September 2025, authorities intercepted 1,880 illegal crossers, seized 360 smuggling vehicles, 4 million cigarette packs, 270,000 drug tablets, and 163,000 liters of fuel.

Southern border units on Monday night intercepted smuggling vehicles and seized 600,000 drug tablets and other sensitive materials.

The Navy continued maritime patrols, combating smuggling, terrorism, and organised crime, and conducted 113 rescue operations saving 2,138 lives from Tunisian and neighbouring coasts between September 2024 and September 2025.

Shili also highlighted de-mining efforts, with 191 operations removing/exploding 451 wartime shells and neutralising 98 mines in military zones, as well as firefighting missions, carrying out 57 interventions nationwide using military personnel and equipment.

Finally, he stated that parliamentary proposals and recommendations align with the military's strategic goals, including addressing traditional and non-traditional threats (terrorism, cross-border crime, drugs, smuggling, arms and human trafficking), human resources development, supporting national development, strengthening international military cooperation, promoting research and defense manufacturing and legal reforms to enhance military performance and respond to emerging challenges.