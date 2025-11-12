Sudan: UN Sudanese-Egyptian Trilateral Meeting Calls for Exercising Pressure On the Militia and Those Supporting It

Port Sudan, Nov,11, 2025 (SUNA) - A tripartite meeting was held today between the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, headed by Minister Mohi El-Din Salem, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty, and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher.

Following the meeting, the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mohi El-Din Salem stated in a press briefing that the discussions focused on the situation that has arisen since the rebel militia entered El Fasher, and the subsequent displacement of huge numbers of civilians fleeing the killings, lynchings, and rapes perpetrated by the militia.

Salem added that the meetings has discussed in detail the humanitarian situation of displaced persons in the areas of Ad-Dabba and Tawila, as well as the conditions of those besieged in Babanusa, Kadugli, and Dilling. He noted that the views of the three sides were completely aligned during the tripartite meeting regarding the need for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and exercise pressure on the rebel militia and the countries supporting it.

The minister indicated that the meeting also addressed the issue of mercenaries brought in by the militia from various countries, including Colombia, West Africa, and some neighboring states. He stressed that for this matter be addressed seriously and dealt with appropriately according to the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.

He added, "We believe that this visit, and the other visits by this senior UN official, will lead to serious steps on the ground," emphasizing that the Sudanese government will continue its serious efforts to flush out the militia and mercenaries from the country.

He pointed out that what was happening was a direct invasion involving killings, torture, and looting, adding, "If the international community truly wants to address the situation in Sudan, it must address these matters with this level of detail and on this scale."

The minister also pointed out that the Quartet was not established by a UN Security Council resolution or any international organization, and that therefore the Sudanese government does not engage with it officially.

He added, "We deal with our brothers in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with our friends in the United States, bilaterally, and we find complete understanding. We coordinate with them, as we did today with Egypt and the United Nations."