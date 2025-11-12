Tanzania: Mwanza Border Post Time Release Study Report Launched to Enhance Trade Efficiency and Regional Integration

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), facilitated the official launch of the Time Release Study (TRS) Report for the Mwanza/Zobue Border Post on 11 November 2025 in Lilongwe, Republic of Malawi.

Mwanza is one of the border posts identified by the Ministerial Task Force on Regional Economic Integration as pivotal for enhancing intra-SADC trade. As a result, it has been prioritised for the implementation of a number of trade facilitation measures, including the establishment of a One Stop Border Post (OSBP), the adoption of Coordinated Border Management (CBM) and the extension of operational hours.

In line with regional commitments, the Government of the Republic of Malawi, with support from the SADC Secretariat, conducted a Time Release Study at Mwanza Border Post. Strategically located along the Beira Corridor, Mwanza borders Zobue in Mozambique and serves as a critical gateway not only for Malawi but also for trade with the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The main objective of the event was to officially launch and hand over the TRS Report and its Action Implementation Plan to the Government of the Republic of Malawi. The Action Plan, derived from the recommendations of the study, aims to ensure national ownership and guide the effective implementation of identified measures. The Ministry of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, in collaboration with the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), serves as the custodian of the report.

The TRS was undertaken under the SADC Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP), which was funded by the European Union (EU) through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF). GIZ, through the Cooperation for the Enhancement of SADC Regional Economic Integration (CESARE) Programme, provided facilitation and logistical support to finalise the study.

Ms. Catherine Chilima, Director of Trade in Services, represented Mr. Wiskes Nkombezi, the Secretary for Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism of the Republic of Malawi opened the workshop. In her remarks, she highlighted the strategic importance of Mwanza/Zobue Border Post as a critical gateway linking Malawi with Mozambique and also service other SADC Member States. She emphasised that Mwanza is one of the busiest borders post in Malawi, handling the highest cargo volumes and generating substantial revenue. Ms. Chilima called on all stakeholders to celebrate the progress achieved through the TRS and to commit to implementing its recommendations, underscoring that the study's outcomes should translate into tangible benefits for traders, transporters, and the wider Malawian economy.

Mr. Cornellius Kakwesa, Commissioner of Customs and Excise at the Malawi Revenue Authority, commended the collaborative efforts of SADC, the European Union (EU), and the Government of Germany through GIZ in supporting Malawi's trade facilitation agenda. He noted that the TRS provides a valuable tool for identifying bottlenecks, addressing inefficiencies, and reducing unnecessary delays at border crossings. Mr. Kakwesa further emphasised the importance of efficient revenue collection as a driver of industrialization and economic development. He called for enhanced collaboration between Malawi and its neighbouring countries to promote coordinated border management and streamline operational processes.

Mr. Alcides Monteiro, Senior Programme Officer for Customs at the SADC Secretariat, reaffirmed SADC's commitment to supporting Member States in enhancing border efficiency and facilitating trade. He stated that the TRS demonstrates Malawi's dedication to improving border management and advancing Regional Integration Agenda. Mr. Monteiro explained that the TRS is an internationally recognised tool developed by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to measure border efficiency, and that full implementation of the study's recommendations will enhance trade facilitation and business operations.

He also underscored the importance of expediting the implementation of the TRS recommendation in supporting the operationalisation of the SADC Industrialization Strategy, particularly its focus on Regional Value Chains (RVCs) as outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030. Mr. Monteiro urged therefore the Government of Malawi to prioritise the implementation of the study's recommendations to improve business competitiveness, attract foreign direct investment and stimulate economic growth.

The findings of the TRS provide important insights into the efficiency of customs clearance and border processes, the need of expediting the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management (CBM) concept, to address existing bottlenecks that affect trade at Mwanza Border Post. The study also recognises the progress made in border management while identifying areas requiring further investment in automation, infrastructure, and capacity building. The accompanying Action Plan outlines concrete steps to guide reform implementation, strengthen coordination among border agencies and ensure that Malawi's border posts operate as efficient, transparent, and secure gateways for regional and international commerce.

The TRS initiative forms part of ongoing regional efforts to simplify trade procedures, modernise customs operations, and promote evidence-based policy reform in line with the WCO guidelines and Malawi's commitments under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).

The launch event was attended by representatives of various Malawian government agencies, private sector organisations, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Malawi Revenue Authority, Department of Agricultural Research Services, Malawi Bureau of Standards, Malawi Police Service, Port Health, Department of Fisheries, Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority, Pesticides Control Board, Department of Animal Health and Livestock Development, Department of National Parks and Wildlife, Department of Forestry, Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services, Department of Immigration and Citizen Services, Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association of Malawi, Cross-Border Traders Association, Office of the President and Cabinet. The officials from the SADC Secretariat and GIZ were also in attendance.

The launch marked an important milestone in Malawi's efforts to improve border management, facilitate trade, and strengthen its integration within the Southern African region.