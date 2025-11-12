Tanzania, Kenya Agree to Strengthen Ties Through the Namanga Border

Arusha — ARUSHA Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla, has met and held talks with Kenya's Consul in Arusha, Ambassador David Maina, where the two agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations through the Namanga border in order to boost the economy, trade, and tourism between Tanzania and Kenya.

Ambassador Maina, who visited Makalla's office to introduce himself following his recent appointment, commended the Regional Commissioner for his continued efforts to enhance security and trade at the Namanga border. He referred to his recent visit to the area, during which he interacted with residents from both Tanzania and Kenya who live and conduct business there.

"Kenya and Tanzania have no issues between us, and it was your visit to Namanga that prompted me to come and introduce myself to you. You did an excellent job emphasizing peace and assessing security in the area. You provided answers to many questions that Kenyans had, and up to now, we still use your speech to reassure our citizens about security," said Ambassador Maina.

During their discussions, Makalla described the Namanga border and its One Stop Border Post as a vital link in the economies of both Kenya and Tanzania. He stressed the importance of maintaining good neighborly relations, safeguarding peace, and promoting trade among the citizens of the two nations.

The leaders also agreed to continue working together to address any emerging challenges, noting that their partnership aims to fulfill the vision of the presidents of Tanzania and Kenya--to ensure that citizens benefit economically and socially across the border by facilitating the exchange of goods, services, and tourism.