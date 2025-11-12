Tanzania Recruits 45 Law Experts to Improve Legal Service Delivery

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Kibaha — The Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs has continued to fulfill its commitment to improving legal service delivery to citizens by increasing the number of new employees in this vital sector.

Recently, the ministry successfully recruited 45 new staff members across various professional cadres, a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and ensuring better access to quality services in all parts of the country.

Speaking to the new recruits during the opening of an induction training held in the Coast Region, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr. Eliakim Maswi, urged them to serve as exemplary public servants in their daily work.

He emphasized that employees should recognize that their performance must set a good example, noting that working in government is a rare opportunity that demands dedication, accountability, and integrity in serving the public.

Mr. Maswi also reminded the new staff of the importance of adhering to public service ethics, as well as following the established rules, procedures, and laws governing public service. He stressed the need to uphold professionalism, honesty, and integrity, which he described as key pillars for providing quality services and achieving positive outcomes in society.

Earlier, while welcoming the Permanent Secretary, the Principal of the College of Public Service and Good Governance, Dr. Ernest Mabonesho, highlighted that the objective of the training is to equip the new employees with the necessary knowledge and skills to align with public service guidelines, laws, and regulations, as well as to familiarize them with official communication procedures within government institutions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

