Mozambique: Only 88 Households Affected By Rubbish Dump Collapse Have Been Resettled

Maputo — The Mayor of Maputo, Rasaque Manhique, announced on Monday that the government has do far resettled only 88 of the households affected by the collapse of the gigantic rubbish dump in Hulene neighbourhood.

The dump in question caused, in February 2018, the deaths of 17 people when it collapsed as a result of torrential rains that hit Maputo city. The dump had been allowed to grow into a malodourous monster which towered over the houses built in its shadow.

In 2023, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) filed a lawsuit against Maputo City Council (CMCM) demanding the closure of the rubbish dump, claiming that "the closure of the over 30-year-old rubbish dump is aimed at protecting the fundamental rights of citizens, especially public health, and the environment, as well as promoting sustainable practices in solid waste management and the well-being of future generations'.

However, the gigantic dump continued to exist and grow, and there was no sign of its closure. Successive mayors have promised to close the dump, but it is still there, towering malignantly over the houses built illegally around it.

In total, the government is expected to allocate houses to 369 households affected by the 2018 tragedy. The houses have been built in the Possulane neighborhood, in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo city.

According to Manhique, who was speaking on Monday during the ceremony marking the 138th anniversary of the granting of city status to Maputo, the authorities have also provided support to over 2,300 households affected by flooding within the capital.

"We also invested in the rehabilitation of health units, the installation of a mobile health unit in Hulene neighborhood, and the acquisition of an ambulance for the KaNhaka Municipal District. We promoted five public health campaigns, benefiting approximately 900,000 residents', he said.

Manhique said that, in the area of infrastructures, over 20 roads have been rehabilitated and paved. He also announced that drainage work has been completed in several outlying neighborhoods, such as Inhagoia and Mavalane.

He also said that 183 disciplinary proceedings have been initiated and 275 municipal employees have been sacked, as part of the fight against corruption.