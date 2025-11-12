Mozambique: Teachers Call On Chapo to Intervene to Solve Overtime Dispute

11 November 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's National Association of Teachers (Anapro) has called on President Daniel Chapo to intervene in the long-running dispute over the government's failure to pay teachers for overtime.

According to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique', Anapro says it has lost confidence in the government institutions it was negotiating with.

On 31 October, Anapro sent a letter to Chapo's office, but the President declined to intervene. He replied that Anapro's concerns had been channelled "to the relevant bodies'.

This did not satisfy Anapro which insisted that the President should become personally involved in solving their problems, since the teachers no longer trusted "the relevant bodies'.

Anapro claimed that all means of dialogue had been tried, without any satisfactory reply to their demands. Anapro said it had approached the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, the Administrative Tribunal, the Ombudsman and the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, all to no avail.

Anapro's main demand is for overtime pay. It has warned that, if the money owing is not paid by next Saturday, 15 October, the teachers will boycott this year's final exams.

Anapro has also demanded better working conditions, a reduction in the average number of pupils per class, and a general wage rise for teachers. Meeting these demands, Anapro says, is essential for guaranteeing the quality of education.

The letter asked Chapo to show "a high degree of sensitivity', and asked him to reply "as quickly as possible'.

Anapro warned that teachers "are at the end of their tether', and that, unless the situation is improved, the education system could descend into "chaos'.

