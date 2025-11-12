Tanzania: Govt Demands Stronger GBV Action

Zanzibar — DEPUTY Permanent Secretary (Constitution and Legal Affairs) in the President's Office for Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance, Mr Mzee Ali Haji, has called for a thorough review of the root causes behind the increase in gender-based violence in order to take more effective preventive measures.

Opening a capacity-building training for Gender and Children's Desk officers from the Zanzibar Police Force in Unguja Region, Mr Haji said the government continues to take serious efforts to prevent, detect and address such crimes, though cases are still rising.

"It is deeply regrettable that incidents of gender-based violence persist. We must strengthen cooperation and eliminate leniency to bring an end to these acts," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Child Protection Officer from UNICEF, Mr Ahmed Rashid Ali, commended the work of the Police Gender and Children's desks, noting that establishing such offices in every police station has been one of the major achievements in tackling abuse cases.

"You have been doing a commendable job in addressing gender-based violence. However, continued efforts are essential," he added.

For his part, Head of the Gender and Child Protection Unit in Zanzibar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ali Mohamed Othman, pointed out that there has been low public participation in community education sessions organised by the desks to raise awareness about preventing abuse.