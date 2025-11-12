Tanzanians Urged to Utilise Mirembe Mental Health Services

Dodoma — TANZANIANS have been encouraged to make use of counselling and mental health services offered at the Mirembe National Mental Health Hospital in Dodoma, as the government continues to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.

The call was made by Dr Godfrey Mkama, a medical specialist at the facility, shortly after members of Dodoma's jogging clubs conducted a fitness session followed by a cleaning exercise at the hospital grounds.

Dr Mkama emphasized the importance of seeking help early, saying people should not wait until they are mentally unwell to visit mental health experts.

"Life today is full of challenges and pressure, even a small issue can cause stress. Visit us here at Mirembe, where professional psychologists are ready to help," he said.

He explained that the hospital offers a wide range of specialised services, including treatment for mental illnesses, stress management, and rehabilitation for substance abuse involving alcohol, cannabis, and other drugs.

According to Dr Mkama, the hospital also provides general medical consultations and counselling services delivered by highly trained professionals.

He commended the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the major improvements witnessed at the hospital, citing modern equipment, upgraded infrastructure and increased staffing levels as key milestones in the ongoing health sector transformation.

"The government's investment has transformed Mirembe Hospital. We now have modern facilities, advanced diagnostic tools and more specialists all aimed at ensuring quality and timely healthcare services," he said.

Dr Mkama also applauded members of the jogging clubs for their clean-up campaign, noting that the initiative not only improved the hospital's surroundings but also raised public awareness on the importance of physical fitness and mental wellbeing.

"Exercise plays a key role in preventing non-communicable diseases and reducing stress. We encourage everyone to combine physical activity with mental health check-ups for a healthier life," he added.