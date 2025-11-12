Rwanda: Kagame in Guinea for Launch of 'Largest' Mining Project

11 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Conakry, Guinea, where he joins President Mamadi Doumbouya for the launch of the Simandou Iron Ore Project, regarded as the largest ongoing mining project in the world.

The Simandou deposit is the world's largest known untapped iron ore reserve, estimated to contain approximately three to four billion tonnes of high-grade recoverable iron ore. The project is expected to reach full production capacity by 2030, with an annual output of around 120 million tonnes.

On Wednesday, President Kagame and his host, President Mamadi Doumbouya, will address the opening of this year's Transform Africa Summit (TAS), organised by the Smart Africa Alliance under the theme "AI for Africa: Innovate Locally, Impact Globally."

The Summit, which convenes every other year in Rwanda, which is home to the Smart Africa Secretariat, brings together leaders and innovators to explore how artificial intelligence can advance Africa's economic integration, strengthen governance, and foster innovation across the continent.

