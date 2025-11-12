Uganda Reaffirms Commitment to 'One China Principle' On 63rd Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Uganda and China, the Ugandan government has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the "One China Principle," emphasizing that it forms the foundation of bilateral ties between the two countries.

In an official statement, Permanent Secretary Bagire Vincent Waiswa underscored that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, including Taiwan.

"The Government of the Republic of Uganda reaffirms that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China, of which Taiwan is an inalienable part," Bagire said.

He added that Uganda has consistently opposed any attempts to create "two Chinas" or advocate for "one China, one Taiwan," as well as movements promoting Taiwan's independence, including attempts by Taiwan to join international or regional organizations reserved for sovereign states.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bagire emphasized that Uganda does not maintain any official or diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

"The Government of Uganda supports all the efforts made by the Chinese Government to realize China's reunification and holds that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair," he said.

The statement comes as Uganda and China celebrate over six decades of diplomatic engagement, with ties spanning trade, infrastructure development, education, and cultural exchanges.

The One China Principle asserts that there is only one sovereign state called China, with the People's Republic of China (PRC) as its sole legitimate government, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of it.

Countries recognizing the PRC cannot maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, though unofficial relations are possible.

Rooted in the Chinese Civil War, the principle underpins China's claim to reunification and guides the foreign policies of nations like Uganda, which officially supports the PRC, rejects Taiwan's independence, and bases diplomatic relations on this framework.