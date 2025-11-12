Uganda Records Sharp Decline in HIV/Aids Infections, Deaths

Uganda has made remarkable strides in the fight against HIV/Aids, with annual Aids-related deaths dropping from 56,000 in 2010 to 20,000 in 2024, according to data presented to Parliament by the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC).

During the same period, new HIV infections fell from 96,000 to 37,000, while 96 percent of patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) have successfully suppressed the virus.

The figures were revealed by Tom Etti, the Commission's Director for Partnership, during a presentation to the Parliamentary Committee on HIV/Aids on October 15, 2025.

"Uganda has made steady progress over the years, and we are closer than ever to achieving the global target of ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030," Etti said.

"Our data shows that treatment is working, and people living with HIV are living longer, healthier lives."

Uganda is close to reaching the UNAIDS 95-95-95 global target: 95 percent of people living with HIV knowing their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed receiving treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment achieving viral suppression.

Currently, 94 percent of Ugandans living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of those diagnosed are receiving ART, and 96 percent of those on treatment have the virus under control.

Nationwide, over 1.4 million people are receiving ART.

Wakiso District has the highest number of people living with HIV, with 180,300 cases, followed by Kampala District with 73,600.

Wakiso also reported the highest number of new infections in 2024, with 3,950 cases.

Other districts with significant HIV burdens include Buikwe (30,100 people living with HIV, 600 new infections), Mukono (26,800 people living with HIV, 570 new infections), Luweero (25,000 people living with HIV, 560 new infections), and Mubende (24,000 people living with HIV, 540 new infections).

Certain regions also show high adult HIV prevalence rates: Fort Portal City at 14 percent, Kyotera District at 13 percent, and both Kalangala District and Soroti City at around 12 percent.

Officials expressed concern over high infection rates among young women and children.

In 2024 alone, 4,700 children aged 0-14 contracted HIV, while of the 37,000 new infections, 21,000 were among young women compared to 11,000 among young men.

Sarah Kayagi, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on HIV/Aids, emphasized the need for targeted interventions for adolescent girls and young mothers.

"The number of young women contracting HIV is almost double that of young men," she said. "We must address the underlying social and economic vulnerabilities that put young women at risk."

Etti highlighted that mother-to-child transmission remains a challenge in areas with inconsistent access to antenatal care and early ART treatment for pregnant mothers. "Every child born with HIV today represents a preventable failure in service delivery," he said.

To sustain the fight against HIV/Aids, the Uganda AIDS Commission is implementing a plan to increase domestic financing, reducing reliance on international donors.

The proposal aims for at least 60 percent of non-commodity HIV costs to be funded locally by 2027, and 80 percent of recurrent costs by 2030.

Strategies include implementing a National Health Insurance Scheme and exploring innovative financing tools such as health bonds.

"Ending AIDS by 2030 requires financial independence," Etti noted. "We must take ownership of our national response and ensure sustainable funding through local systems."

The government's commitment is anchored in the Presidential Fast-Track Initiative, which aligns with the global vision of an Aids-free generation by 2030.