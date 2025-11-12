Africa: Protecting Children Not Charity, Strategic Investment in Africa's Collective Future - Women, Social Affairs Minister

Addis Ababa — Protecting children is not a charity, but a strategic investment in Africa's human capital and collective future, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye said today.

Recall that governments and partners launched in November 2024 a landmark commitment to protecting children worldwide at the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children.

The Bogotá Call to Action called for urgent, coordinated action to strengthen laws and policies, address risks, and secure collaboration to safeguard children's rights and well-being. It outlines a commitment to accelerate the implementation of proven solutions.

The three-day conference launched today under the theme, "Advancing the Bogota Commitments to End Violence Against Children in Africa" focuses on advancing the Bogotá Commitments made last year to end violence against children.

It offers a crucial chance to turn global promises into African-led actions, guided by principles like the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, it was pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie said protecting children is not a charity but "a strategic investment in Africa's human capital and collective future."

The Minister emphasized the importance of child safety for Africa's growth, outlining Ethiopia's national efforts, including the creation of a National Child Protection System, expanding community-based protection services, and improving the social service workforce.

These moves reflect the country's strong commitment to child welfare, she stated.

According to her, Minister Ergogie highlighted progress on the Bogotá Pledges and noted that coverage under the Early Childhood Development Nurturing Care Framework, a framework to help children survive and thrive to transform health and human potential, has increased from 15 percent to 19 by 2025.

Coverage for Child Protection Case Management has also jumped from 2 percent to 6 during the same period.

UNICEF Ethiopia Representative, Aboubacar Kampo, who warned that violence could affect up to 5 percent of Africa's GDP if left un-addressed, said "Ethiopia shows what can happen when the government and partners work together with a strong purpose and commitment."

He quoted an African proverb: "It takes a village to raise a child. Let us all here today make that true for the 900 million children by 2050."

WHO Ethiopia Representative, Kasolo Francis, stressed the need to transform promises into actions. "The promises we make need to turn into real steps, and these steps should lead to real changes."

He praised countries like Zambia and Ghana for progress in integrating child protection systems.

For Ekram Siraj, a Child Rights Advocate and former Child parliamentarian, "poverty itself is a form of violence," and urged governments not to depend on outside help to keep us safe.

The conference aims to build a clear, actionable strategy focused on safety and support for all African children. The spirit of Ubuntu --"I am because we are"--will guide Africa toward a future where no child is left behind.