South Africa: Youth Joblessness Still High Despite Rate Drop - South African News Briefs - November 11, 2025

Youth Joblessness Still High Despite Rate Drop

Despite a slight drop in South Africa's official unemployment rate to 31.9% in the third quarter of 2025 from 33.2% previously, youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, reports EWN. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that young people aged 15 to 24 face the highest joblessness rate at 58.5%, followed by those aged 25 to 34 at 38.4%. Statistics South Africa's latest quarterly labour force survey also shows that black Africans continue to bear the greatest burden, with an unemployment rate of 35.8%, well above the national average, while the white, Indian, and coloured populations record significantly lower rates.

Accused One Back on Stand in Meyiwa Trial

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Accused number one in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzi Sibiya, is set to return to the witness stand at the High Court in Pretoria for re-examination, reports SABC News. This follows the conclusion of the state's cross-examination of his testimony. Sibiya, along with four co-accused, is charged with the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain, who was shot dead in Vosloorus. During his testimony, Sibiya claimed he was assaulted and coerced into signing a confession and a statement after a scene, pointing out. He maintained that he was not in a sound state of mind at the time, saying he was emotionally distressed and disoriented due to the alleged assault and injuries he sustained.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Step Up Investigations into AKA, Tibz Killings

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are investigating a series of crimes connected to the double murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and businessman Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, following the arrest of all suspects, reports EWN. Two additional suspects, brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, were extradited from Eswatini after nearly two years. They face two murder charges alongside five co-accused. Police believe the alleged coordinator, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, may lead them to the individual who ordered the hit. KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said investigations are also focusing on vehicles used during the attack to determine possible links to other crimes. The Ndimande brothers' case will return to court on 25 November, with the full trial set for 2026.

More South African news