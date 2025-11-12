Uganda: Museveni Tallies Key NRM Gains in Mbale As He Ends Bugisu Tour

Mbale, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has highlighted the National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s major achievements in Mbale and the wider Bugisu Sub-region, calling on residents to consolidate the peace and progress that have transformed the area over the last four decades.

The President, who concluded his campaign tour of Bugisu with a grand rally for Mbale City and District on Monday, said the NRM's legacy in the region is visible through the roads, electricity, schools, and agricultural programmes that have improved livelihoods and enabled economic growth.

He noted that the foundation of these developments is the peace and stability established by the NRM government, which rejected divisive politics and built strong national institutions rooted in patriotism and professionalism.

"The NRM brought peace to Uganda because of the way we look at things," President Museveni said. "We don't believe in sectarianism--religion, tribe, or gender. Because of that, we have been able to build a strong party and create stability in our politics."

President Museveni said the government has invested heavily in road infrastructure to connect Bugisu's productive areas to markets and services.

Among the key projects completed or under way are the Mbale-Soroti, Mbale-Budaka, and Mbale-Bubulo-Bugobero roads. Construction has started on the Mbale-Magale-Namisindwa road, while the Mbale-Nkonkonjeru and Butaleja roads are in the pipeline.

"The improved road network has boosted trade between Mbale, Tororo, Budaka and neighbouring districts," he said. "It has made it easier for our farmers to take coffee, bananas and other produce to markets."

Rehabilitation of the Tororo-Mbale-Gulu-Pakwach railway line is also under way to cut transport costs and boost trade.

Electricity and telecommunication coverage have expanded significantly across Mbale and the surrounding districts. Rural electrification projects have reached most trading centres, supporting small-scale industries and services that are spurring local economic activity.

Access to safe water has improved greatly in Mbale District, with 484 of its 613 villages -- about 79 percent -- now served by clean water sources. The government plans to extend coverage to the remaining 21 percent. Piped water systems have also been installed in Mbale City, Nakaloke, Nambale, and Nabumali.

President Museveni also highlighted investments in water for production and irrigation to promote commercial farming.

"We are investing in irrigation because we must stop depending only on rain-fed agriculture," he said. "Using the mountains and valleys properly will increase productivity and prevent disasters like mudslides."

Projects such as the Namatala and Nakusi Solar-Powered Irrigation Schemes and the Wabukhasa Valley Tank already serve thousands of farmers.

The expansion of education facilities has been one of the most visible achievements of the NRM in Bugisu. Mbale alone now has 21 government secondary schools, up from just a handful before 1986. Primary school enrolment has also increased under Universal Primary Education.

The President said the government is prioritizing skills development to empower the youth. A regional skilling hub is being established in Mbale to train young people in carpentry, metalwork, tailoring, and mechanics.

"In these skilling hubs, I train young people for just six months and they become useful to society," he said.

"They produce goods we used to import from Italy and China."

President Museveni reminded residents that while the government provides infrastructure, the responsibility for creating household wealth lies with individual families.

"Development is ours, but wealth is yours," he said. "We have built the infrastructure, but each family must now use it to create wealth."

Programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga are helping households join the money economy through commercial farming and small businesses. Each parish will receive an additional Shs15 million to strengthen local enterprises, while special funds are being created for religious institutions, unemployed graduates, and ghetto youth. The Mbale Industrial Park is also expanding, creating new jobs in manufacturing and services.

The President cautioned that all these achievements depend on maintaining peace and security.

"Nobody can disturb our peace. Anybody who tries will be dealt with," he warned. "We must protect the gains we have made and move into the future with confidence."

He urged the people of Bugisu to reject sectarian politics and remain united behind the Movement's development agenda, saying discipline, hard work, and unity are key to sustained transformation.

Leaders Commend NRM

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Calvin Echodu, thanked the President for his long-standing commitment to Bugisu's development and cautioned residents against divisive politics.

Mbale District NRM Chairperson, Moses Wambogo, praised the government's investment in roads, power, and water, saying the initiatives have opened up new opportunities for farmers and traders.