Zimbabwe: Man Blows Money Mistakenly Deposited Into His Bank Accounts

12 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A RUSAPE man has appeared in court for squandering money mistakenly deposited into his bank account.

Garikai Mtangandebvu (30) of Vengere, Rusape, was convicted of theft when he was arraigned before the Rusape Magistrates Court.

He unlawfully converted to his personal use US$1,885.45 and ZWL238,638.90, funds, which were intended for another individual with the same name.

Court heard that, sometime in July 2025, the offender, who works for a wholesale shop, got suspicious deposits into his bank accounts. Instead of notifying the bank or the rightful owner, Mtangandebvu withdrew the money and used it for personal benefit.

It was further heard that, when the legitimate recipient made a claim, the company discovered the error and reported the matter to the police.

Nothing was recovered from the offender.

Mtangandebvu was slapped with 36 months imprisonment, of which six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. A further 15 months were set aside on condition of full restitution to the complainant. The remaining 15 months were suspended on condition that he perform 525 hours of community service.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.