Zimbabwe: Man Blows Money Mistakenly Deposited Into His Bank Accounts

A RUSAPE man has appeared in court for squandering money mistakenly deposited into his bank account.

Garikai Mtangandebvu (30) of Vengere, Rusape, was convicted of theft when he was arraigned before the Rusape Magistrates Court.

He unlawfully converted to his personal use US$1,885.45 and ZWL238,638.90, funds, which were intended for another individual with the same name.

Court heard that, sometime in July 2025, the offender, who works for a wholesale shop, got suspicious deposits into his bank accounts. Instead of notifying the bank or the rightful owner, Mtangandebvu withdrew the money and used it for personal benefit.

It was further heard that, when the legitimate recipient made a claim, the company discovered the error and reported the matter to the police.

Nothing was recovered from the offender.

Mtangandebvu was slapped with 36 months imprisonment, of which six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. A further 15 months were set aside on condition of full restitution to the complainant. The remaining 15 months were suspended on condition that he perform 525 hours of community service.