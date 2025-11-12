Zimbabwe: Parliament Commits to Push for Increased Roads Infrastructure Funding

12 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Parliament has pledged to advocate for a reasonable budget allocation towards road infrastructure development amid growing calls for contractors to complete their assigned projects within set timeframes.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has invested significantly in major road infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, the Harare-Chirundu Highway, the Trabablas Interchange and the planned dualisation of the Harare-Nyamapanda Road. Other projects, such as the Mabvuku Interchange in Harare, are also underway.

Speaking at a recent media engagement, Goromonzi West legislator Biatah Nyamupinga, who sits on the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, said her committee is committed to advocating for increased allocations to the Transport Ministry as the country prepares for the 2026 National Budget.

"As we approach the budget process, our committee commits to pushing for a reasonable allocation to the Transport Ministry. They need adequate resources to complete the ongoing road projects. The Ministry is doing a commendable job, and we are seeing progress across the country. Let's ensure these roads are completed," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nyamupinga urged the Transport Ministry to openly communicate any challenges it faces so Parliament can channel them to the relevant authorities for redress.

She also called on contractors to adhere to agreed timelines.

"In some of the areas we have visited, contractors promised to complete their projects by March next year. Let's ensure those targets are met. Delivering on time will strengthen our case when we lobby for bigger allocations. We can then proudly say contractors are delivering the work they were paid for," she added.

Due to high infrastructure demands, the Transport Ministry reportedly exceeded its 2024 national budget allocation by 245% within six months, prompting fresh calls for supplementary funding to sustain projects until year-end.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.