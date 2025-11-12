Zimbabwe: Parliament Commits to Push for Increased Roads Infrastructure Funding

Parliament has pledged to advocate for a reasonable budget allocation towards road infrastructure development amid growing calls for contractors to complete their assigned projects within set timeframes.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has invested significantly in major road infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, the Harare-Chirundu Highway, the Trabablas Interchange and the planned dualisation of the Harare-Nyamapanda Road. Other projects, such as the Mabvuku Interchange in Harare, are also underway.

Speaking at a recent media engagement, Goromonzi West legislator Biatah Nyamupinga, who sits on the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, said her committee is committed to advocating for increased allocations to the Transport Ministry as the country prepares for the 2026 National Budget.

"As we approach the budget process, our committee commits to pushing for a reasonable allocation to the Transport Ministry. They need adequate resources to complete the ongoing road projects. The Ministry is doing a commendable job, and we are seeing progress across the country. Let's ensure these roads are completed," she said.

Nyamupinga urged the Transport Ministry to openly communicate any challenges it faces so Parliament can channel them to the relevant authorities for redress.

She also called on contractors to adhere to agreed timelines.

"In some of the areas we have visited, contractors promised to complete their projects by March next year. Let's ensure those targets are met. Delivering on time will strengthen our case when we lobby for bigger allocations. We can then proudly say contractors are delivering the work they were paid for," she added.

Due to high infrastructure demands, the Transport Ministry reportedly exceeded its 2024 national budget allocation by 245% within six months, prompting fresh calls for supplementary funding to sustain projects until year-end.