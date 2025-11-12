Zimbabwe Names Mighty Warriors Squad to Play in Four Nations Tournament

Zimbabwe senior women's team coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda has named a 23-woman squad to represent the country at the Four Nations tournament to be played in Malawi from the 29th of November to the 3rd of December.

Zimbabwe are one of the four countries participating in the invitational tournament, alongside South Africa, Zambia, and hosts Malawi.

Of the 23-woman squad named by Sibanda, 12 of the players have received their first national team call-up, a move to start building for next year's COSAFA Cup and other competitions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sibanda's squad has since been questioned for lacking any foreign-based players, despite plenty of options available abroad.

The Zimbabwe women's team was last in action back in February when they were knocked out by Angola in a Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

MIGHTY WARRIORS SQUAD FOR MALAWI FOUR NATIONS TOURNAMENT

GOALKEEPERS:

Cynthia Shonga (Herentals Queens), Delight Matigwene (Chapungu Queens), Vanessa Lunga (Platinum Royals)

DEFENDERS:

Bridget Mutaurwa (Herentals Queens), Thandekile Mandaba (Correctional Queens), Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens), Egness Tumbare (Correctional Queens), Nokukhanya Ndlovu (Platinum Royals), Fiona Kabera (Conduit Soccer Academy), Melinda Mapasure (Faithdrive Academy), Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens), Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens)

MIDFIELDERS:

Caroline Mangwai (Black Rhinos Queens), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens), Macgirl Sipini (Harare City Queens), Patience Ndlovu (Mpopoma Soccer Academy), Lucia Chisvo (Black Rhinos), Bethel Kondo (Herentals Queens), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos), Ennert Chemhere (Platinum Royals), Tasha Dube (Sheasham Queens)

FORWARDS:

Praynance Zvawanda (Herentals Queens), Thandolwenkosi Sibanda (Mpopoma Soccer Academy), Blessing Moyo (Correctional Queens), Mitchel Guri (Highlanders Royals), Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens), Anita Ncube (Kwekwe Queens), Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens), Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos)

TECHNICAL TEAM

Sithethelelwe Sibanda (Head Coach), Tsitsi Shiri (Assistant Coach), Onai Ching awo (Goalkeepers Coach), Primrose Serima (Fitness Coach), Dr. Margaret Maulana (Team Doctor), Kudzanayi Matavire (Physiotherapist), Petronella Mutyambizi (Safeguarding), Debra Green (Team Manager).