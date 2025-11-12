Nigeria: Alleged Genocide - Govt Not Doing Enough to End Christian Killings - U.S. Congressman

...Says U.S. Should Sanction Nigeria

United States Congressman Bill Huizenga has criticised the Nigerian government's handling of ongoing attacks on Christians, urging Washington to impose targeted economic sanctions rather than consider military intervention.

In an exclusive interview with Arise News in Washington, D.C., Huizenga--one of the lawmakers backing President Donald Trump's move to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern--said he was "shocked" by Trump's recent comments suggesting a possible U.S. invasion, but maintained that allegations of religious persecution must be urgently addressed.

Speaking at the Rayburn House Office Building, Huizenga warned that Nigeria risks repeating tragedies similar to those witnessed in Rwanda and South Sudan if decisive action is not taken.

"We were too late on Rwanda, we were too late on South Sudan. Let's not be too late again on this one," he said.

The Congressman highlighted the experiences of victims of attacks carried out by Fulani militants and radicalised Islamist groups, noting that both Christians and moderate Muslims have been targeted. He said he had personally spoken to religious leaders and villagers who described being attacked in their homes and "feeling very much targeted."

Responding to Trump's viral claim that Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, Huizenga clarified that he does not foresee an actual military strike.

"I don't envision a surprise attack or a military response," he said. "Economic pressure and sanctions on individuals and organisations would be more effective. Sanctions really cut off the flow of money and travel. We don't know who is financing these operations, but economic pressure will have a positive impact."

Huizenga also criticised what he described as the Nigerian government's dismissive and inadequate response to the violence.

"They need to demonstrate what they are doing to protect not just Christians but all citizens," he said. "Their response has been, 'there's really not a problem.' Well, I think there is."

He added that the ongoing insecurity is undermining Nigeria's economic growth and discouraging foreign investment.

"When you can't guarantee the safety of workers or businesses, you have a problem," he noted. "It's in Nigeria's best interest to address the root causes of this violence."

Huizenga disclosed that his growing frustration with Nigerian authorities had prompted the introduction of new resolutions in the U.S. Congress, stressing that the international community must hold Nigeria accountable to prevent further atrocities.