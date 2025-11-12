Uganda: Kadaga Rallies Bugweri, Iganga Residents to Back NRM Flag Bearers Ahead of 2026 Elections

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, has urged residents of Bugweri and Iganga districts to throw their full support behind President Museveni and all National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearers in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Kadaga made the call during a series of mobilization meetings in the Busoga sub-region ahead of President Museveni's planned visit to the area next week. The meetings are part of ongoing grassroots efforts to consolidate the NRM's political base and strengthen support for the party's candidates.

Addressing residents at Busesa Town Council headquarters in Bugweri District, Kadaga cautioned the public against being swayed by opposition politicians, saying they often make empty promises during campaigns but fail to deliver once elections are over.

"Every election season, the opposition comes with promises, but it is the NRM government that continues to bring tangible development to Bugweri," Kadaga said. "I urge you to stand firm and vote for President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers in the forthcoming elections."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kadaga also appealed to residents to put aside past grievances and unite behind the party for the sake of continued progress in the region.

"I know you were hurt by the results of the Central Executive Committee elections, as I was--especially regarding the position of National Vice Chairperson (Female)--but let us bury our differences and work together for the good of our party," she said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister expressed disappointment that despite repeated pledges of support from Bugweri residents in previous elections, voting patterns at the ballot box have not always reflected the same commitment.

"Every year when I come here, you promise to vote for the NRM, but when you reach the ballot box, things change. I hope this time you will not disappoint me--let us make this commitment in broad daylight," Kadaga told the cheering crowd.

In what appeared to be a veiled criticism of the incumbent Bugweri County Member of Parliament, Kadaga noted that despite serving alongside him in Parliament for years, she has not been invited to any development projects initiated in the district. She urged voters to elect leaders willing to work with the government to bring tangible progress to their communities.

Kadaga also pledged to lobby the government to address key concerns raised by local leaders, including the construction of a modern district headquarters, the upgrading of Busesa Health Centre IV into a district hospital, the extension of electricity coverage, and the establishment of an industrial park in Bugweri.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want the new leadership in Bugweri to identify a piece of land where the government can establish an industrial park. This will create jobs and stimulate local economic growth," she said.

Later in the day, Kadaga proceeded to Iganga District, where she addressed another rally at Magogo Primary School grounds, reiterating her call for unity and consistent support for the NRM.

"Let us stand together and vote for all NRM flag bearers so that we can continue benefiting from government programs and development initiatives," she emphasized.

President Museveni is expected to begin his tour of the Busoga sub-region on November 14, as part of his nationwide mobilization campaign aimed at consolidating grassroots support for the NRM ahead of the 2026 elections.