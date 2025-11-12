Uganda: NRM's Rose Namayanja Launches House-to-House Mobilization in Kampala Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Deputy Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rose Namayanja Nsereko, has called on party members in Kampala to put aside their differences and work together to secure victory for the party in all positions during the 2026 general elections.

Namayanja made the appeal while launching the house-to-house mobilization campaign for President Yoweri Museveni in the Central Region (Buganda). The initiative aims to consolidate NRM's support base and strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of the polls.

The mobilization drive, which began in Lubaga Division, marks the start of a coordinated campaign across the five divisions of Kampala -- Central, Makindye, Kawempe, Nakawa, and Lubaga.

Namayanja was joined by Jane Barekye, the State House Comptroller, as they met NRM leaders and flag bearers at various levels to strategize on how to effectively reach voters.

"We must focus on unity and organization. This time, we should not allow internal divisions to cost us victory. Our goal is for NRM to win all positions in Kampala," Namayanja emphasized.

She underscored that one of the major challenges affecting service delivery in the capital is the tendency of some elected leaders to live outside their constituencies, distancing themselves from the people they represent. According to her, the house-to-house strategy will help bridge this gap by enabling NRM to engage directly with citizens and respond to their concerns.

During the meeting, several local leaders, including NRM's Lubaga North parliamentary flag bearer Singh Katongole, expressed their commitment to the mobilization effort but requested additional financial and logistical support from the party leadership. They noted that the limited resources at the grassroots level make it difficult to effectively compete with opposition parties.

"It is time for us to intensify our efforts and reclaim Lubaga for NRM. We have the structures and the people, but we need more facilitation to reach every household," Katongole said.

In her remarks, Jane Barekye urged NRM leaders to play an active role in monitoring government programs to ensure they benefit the intended communities. She stressed that effective supervision of these initiatives will reinforce public confidence in government and the NRM leadership.

"As party leaders, you must be the eyes and ears of government on the ground. Make sure every government project is implemented and that services reach our people," Barekye said.

The launch of the Kampala mobilization campaign is part of a nationwide effort spearheaded by President Museveni, who has been conducting grassroots engagements in various regions, including the Sebei sub-region, to consolidate support ahead of 2026.

As political activity intensifies across the country, the NRM's renewed focus on door-to-door engagement signals a strategic shift toward personal voter contact -- a method party officials believe will help counter opposition influence and reaffirm public trust in the ruling party.

The campaign is expected to roll out across all districts in the Buganda region over the coming weeks as the NRM seeks to bolster its performance in areas where it underperformed during the 2021 general elections.