Malawi: Salima-Lilongwe Water Project On the Brink - Political Greed, Corruption, and Sabotage Threaten Malawi's Most Ambitious Infrastructure Dream

The multi-billion-kwacha Salima-Lilongwe Water Project--once touted as Malawi's most transformative water supply venture--is now staggering under the weight of political sabotage, greed, and betrayal from within government itself.

Sources at Capital Hill have confided that powerful officials in two ministries unrelated to water are scheming behind the scenes to frustrate and possibly derail the project. Their motives? Money and politics. According to insiders, these bureaucrats have allegedly been soliciting bribes from Khato Civils, the contractor implementing the project, warning that failure to "cooperate" would lead to deliberate bureaucratic blockades.

"Do your homework; you'll find them," one senior source said, hinting at a deeply entrenched network of officials determined to cash in or kill the project.

A project born of politics--and poisoned by it

The Salima-Lilongwe Water Project, launched in 2016 under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, was envisioned to pump water from Lake Malawi in Salima to the capital, solving Lilongwe's chronic water shortages.

But from its inception, the project has been dogged by political tug-of-war. While it began under Peter Mutharika's government, its continuity has rested in the hands of the Lazarus Chakwera-led Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration--which approved and endorsed the project despite previous controversies.

Now, with the DPP back in the fold of government, political insiders say tensions are resurfacing. The project's main contractor, Khato Civils, is owned by Simbi Phiri, a businessman with strong links to MCP and President Chakwera--a connection that has made the project a political target in the shifting winds of power.

For some factions in government, Khato's association with MCP power brokers is reason enough to frustrate the work, regardless of the national interest.

Khato hits back: "Greed and stupidity at play"

Khato Civils Director of Finance Pride Phiri has described the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres as "silly and selfish," saying the company has already completed 35-40 percent of the work and remains committed to finishing.

"If, indeed, those machinations are true, then that's sad. Such individuals do not deserve a place near leadership," Phiri said, stressing that the project should rise above petty politics.

Khato has defended its decision to import construction materials--such as cement and bricks--from South Africa, arguing that local products were either unsuitable or five times more expensive. The company maintains that quality and safety remain non-negotiable, as the infrastructure will hold millions of litres of water, posing serious risks if built with substandard materials.

Civil society steps in

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), led by Sylvester Namiwa, recently called for a forensic audit into the project, citing concerns over compensation, employment of foreigners, and transparency.

But following a tense engagement with Khato Civils, CDEDI softened its tone, acknowledging the contractor's willingness to engage and provide clarity. Namiwa pledged that CDEDI would "closely monitor" the project to ensure commitments are honored.

A project betrayed by power games

At its heart, the Salima-Lilongwe project is a story of how political rivalry, corruption, and greed can cripple national progress. What should have been a unifying effort to secure Lilongwe's water future has instead become a battlefield for self-enrichment and score-settling.

With billions already spent, foreign partners watching, and public confidence fading, Malawi risks watching one of its grandest development dreams drown in the shallow waters of political greed.

Until the government cleans up the rot festering around this project, the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project will remain not a symbol of progress--but a monument to corruption and misplaced priorities.