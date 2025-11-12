Namibia: Namra Needs N$58.9m to Fill Vacancies As Border Operations Expand

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) says it requires N$58.95 million to fill critical vacancies as it expands operations at national border posts.

The agency currently employs 297 staff members across 18 border posts and offices, but says it faces a staffing shortfall of 89 people following the transition of three border posts from 12-hour to 24-hour operations, which significantly increased manpower requirements.

According to a briefing submitted to the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, security, constitutional and legal affairs, Namra said the shift in operations has stretched existing resources and made additional recruitment essential to maintain effective border control.

"Namra had sufficient employees until three border posts were transformed from 12-hour to 24-hour operations, which required more manpower. The agency is soliciting funds to fill the vacancies, estimated to cost N$58.95 million," the committee report stated.

The update formed part of the committee's oversight report following visits to selected border posts between 18 August and 9 September 2025.

The report noted that while the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises initially lacked details of the national action plan for border post improvements, Namra has since outlined several key initiatives aimed at strengthening border management.

Namra reported ongoing efforts to upgrade and modernise electronic scanning equipment at all major ports of entry.

To build local expertise, nine scanner operators will undergo two weeks of training at the Nuctech factory in Beijing, China, later this year, while 39 additional staff members are set to receive similar training in South Korea.

The agency also confirmed progress in staff development and welfare.

Namra currently maintains 199 housing units at 15 border posts, but acknowledged that some facilities are outdated.

"Refurbishment plans for older units and construction of new facilities at other border posts is an ongoing exercise and is expected to be addressed in the coming financial year. Expected result: improved staff welfare and service efficiency," the report stated.

Under an upcoming one stop border post infrastructure programme, refurbishments and new housing developments are planned for key border posts such as Katima Mulilo, Oshikango and Trans-Kalahari.

To enhance safety, Namra said it has deployed private security personnel at all border posts to protect staff and state property amid growing security concerns.

