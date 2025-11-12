Africa: AU Reform Panel Submits Proposals to President Ruto Ahead of Luanda Summit

Nairobi — The High-Level Panel of Eminent Experts on African Union (AU) Institutional Reforms has presented a comprehensive report to President William Ruto, calling for the revitalisation of Pan-Africanism, sustainable financing, and streamlined governance structures to strengthen the Union's effectiveness and independence.

The panel submitted its proposals to President Ruto, who serves as the AU Champion for Institutional Reforms, ahead of the Special Summit on AU Reforms scheduled for November 26 in Luanda, Angola.

The high-level meeting brought together members of the Panel on AU Governance, Peace and Security, the High Representative on Financing the Union, senior officials from the African Union Commission (AUC) led by its Chairperson, representatives from the Kenya Mission in Addis Ababa, and officials from Kenya's Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

State House said President Ruto received a consolidated report on Tuesday covering key areas of the AU reform agenda, including revitalisation of peace and security frameworks and sustainable and predictable financing of the Union.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The panel also submitted proposals on operationalisation of the African Court of Justice, streamlining of the AU Assembly's format and agenda, and categorisation of Assembly and Executive Council decisions.

"The meeting underscored the importance of revitalising the African Governance Architecture (AGA) and the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) in addressing prevailing and emerging complex peace and security challenges," the communiqué stated.

The report also recommends repositioning Africa amid global geopolitical shifts, renewal of Pan-African ideals, and adoption of sustainable funding mechanisms to secure the AU's financial autonomy.

"Key recommendations included repositioning Africa amidst a geopolitical reset, revitalisation of Pan-Africanism, modalities for adequate and sustainable financing of the Union, streamlining of the AU Assembly's agenda, and appropriate categorisation of its decisions in accordance with the Rules of Procedure," the panel noted.

Recommitting to AU reform agenda

The panel urged AU Member States to recommit to the reform agenda, emphasizing that timely implementation will be crucial to transforming the AU into an efficient, transparent, and people-centered organisation.

"The meeting called for re-commitment to the AU reform agenda by Member States and all AU stakeholders to accelerate the completion of the reform process for the attainment of a Union fit to realise the aspirations of Agenda 2063," the communiqué added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The AU institutional reform process was first initiated in 2016 under the leadership of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who chaired a task force that proposed far-reaching changes to enhance efficiency, financial independence, and political coherence within the Union.

The reforms aimed to reduce duplication among AU organs, streamline decision-making, and increase the share of the Union's budget financed by African nations.

In February 2024,the Assembly of Heads of State and Government appointed President Ruto as the Champion for AU Institutional Reforms, succeeding Kagame in leading the second phase of the initiative.

His mandate focuses on providing political leadership and vision to complete the Comprehensive Institutional Reform Initiative that began in 2016.

The ongoing reform process seeks to realign the structure, functions, and focus of the African Union Commission, AU organs, and specialised agencies to make them more effective and efficient in implementing the Union's programmes.

The upcoming Luanda Summit will take stock of progress, endorse new reform proposals, and chart a roadmap to transform the AU into a more effective, self-sustaining, and globally influential continental body.