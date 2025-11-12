Zimbabwe: Two CUT Students Abducted During SRC Election Campaigns - Union

Two CUT students were abducted during the SRC election campaigns.

Two students from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) were allegedly kidnapped on Monday night during campaigns for the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections, the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has claimed.

According to ZINASU, its members, Lindon Zanga and Marlvin Saint Madanda, were violently abducted at Mzimba Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi.

The union said the pair was taken by unidentified individuals driving an unmarked grey Isuzu that had previously been seen on campus distributing campaign materials for their rivals, the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU).

In a statement, ZINASU alleged that the abductions were part of a wider attempt to intimidate students and silence dissenting voices on campus.

"The two student leaders were snatched in front of dozens of witnesses in a brazen act of banditry that has not only instilled fear but also exposed the modus operandi of a rogue regime seemingly afraid of open contestation of ideas.

"This is a panic reaction from ZICOSU, which is directly sponsored by the ruling ZANU PF regime, and a clear attempt to silence the students' voice.

"Students have ceased to be seen as beacons of academic excellence. In the eyes of a jittery regime, they are viewed as terrorists who defy oppression," ZINASU said.

The student union also accused ZANU PF Youth League Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya of being involved in the conflict.

"The notorious presence of Youth League Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya, who has a sordid history of doing everything necessary and unnecessary to please his bosses, should not be overlooked.

"He is known for threatening and exposing innocent citizens who dare to think differently from the ZANU PF script. His hand is visible in this case.

"An SRC election should be a democratic process giving young people a glimpse into leadership, yet rogue elements in power continue to use state resources to suppress dissent and manipulate outcomes," ZINASU added.

ZINASU said it is demanding the immediate release of Zanga and Saint and vowed to take legal action over the matter.