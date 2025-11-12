South Africa: 'It's Like We're Powerless and Watching Criminals Take Over SA' - NPA Boss Shamila Batohi

12 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley and Suné Payne

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has told Parliament there have been concerted attempts to compromise her and her colleagues. She also said South Africa is not winning the fight against organised crime.

"Our crime is ravaging our country, and it seems like we are watching this movie in front of us in slow motion, and those of us in power that should be doing something about it are powerless to do anything about it... that the criminals are taking over our country, organised criminals."

These are the words of National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, who was testifying on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, before Parliament's ad hoc committee.

It is investigating accusations that a drug trafficking cartel has infiltrated the country's politics and criminal justice system, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Members of the #AdHocCommittee questioning NPA Head Adv Shamila Batohi on what steps have been taken since Gen #Mkhwanazi's media briefing.Adv Batohi says she'll write to the National Commissioner to obtain names of prosecutors allegedly involved in criminal activities #PKTT... pic.twitter.com/jOpNbZzAUy-- Justice-and-security-Cluster (@JustSecuCluster) November 11, 2025

Batohi on Tuesday emphasised that there were...

