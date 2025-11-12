Kenya: Nairobi Becomes Host to First-Ever Regional Office of the International Trade Centre

12 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — President William Ruto has commended the International Trade Centre (ITC) for setting up its regional hub in Nairobi.

The President said the move will bring global markets closer to Kenya's and East Africa's producers and value chains.

The new office, located at the United Nations Gigiri Complex, is ITC's first corporate branch outside its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The office was officially opened earlier today by the Director-General of the UN Office at Nairobi (UNON) Zainab Hawa Bangura.

"We express our sincere gratitude to Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton and the larger United Nations system for this honour," he said.

He made the remarks during the 25th East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Trade Fair at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi County.

President Ruto reaffirmed the commitment of EAC Heads of State to address persistent non-tariff barriers that continue to constrain cross-border trade.

"This trade fair offers an invaluable opportunity to elevate these realities ahead of the upcoming EAC Summit," he said.

He added that the government is supporting MSMEs by expanding access to affordable credit, financing, and capacity building.

