Zimbabwe: ZIMSEC Denies Exam Paper Leaks, Vows to Uphold Integrity

12 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has dismissed social media reports alleging that question papers for the ongoing November 2025 public examinations have been leaked insisting that the tests are being conducted under strict security and integrity.

In a statement released this week, ZIMSEC said all security measures were being rigorously enforced ensuring that the examination process remained credible and tamper-proof.

"There has been no leakage of any ZIMSEC question paper for the November 2025 examination session. Our multi-layered security protocols -- from question paper setting to distribution and administration -- have proven effective," the council said.

The clarification follows online speculation suggesting that some exam papers had circulated ahead of schedule.

ZIMSEC reported that the examination period has so far proceeded smoothly with high attendance and disciplined conduct across centres.

"Candidate attendance has been high, and the conduct in examination centres nationwide has been commendably orderly," the statement added.

The examination body commended school heads, invigilators and security personnel for maintaining professionalism throughout the exam period.

"We applaud the candidates for their focus and discipline, and we extend our sincere gratitude to all those administering and safeguarding the examinations," ZIMSEC said.

ZIMSEC also issued warning to anyone attempting to compromise the process saying those found guilty of malpractice would face severe legal and administrative consequences.

"ZIMSEC treats any form of examination malpractice with the utmost seriousness. Any individuals involved in compromising the examination process will face strict action," the organisation warned.

Reaffirming its commitment to upholding the credibility of Zimbabwe's education system, ZIMSEC said it would continue to monitor the entire examination process closely until its conclusion.

"We remain fully committed to preserving the credibility, fairness, and security of Zimbabwe's examination system," the council said.

