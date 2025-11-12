Uganda Secures Coffee Deals Worth Shs10.6 Billion At China International Import Expo

Uganda's coffee industry has received a major boost after local exporters sealed deals worth up to Shs10.62 billion (about $3 million) at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai.

The Expo, which ran from November 5 to 10, featured Uganda's coffee showcased by four leading exporters -- Meg Rae Coffee, Kwezi Coffee, Inspire Africa, and Elgon Coffee -- with support from the Ugandan Government. The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) facilitated the national pavilion, enabling exporters to exhibit green and roasted coffee alongside other agro-products such as dried fruits and nuts, under the theme "Agriculture-Tourism-Prosperity."

Uganda's booth was among the most visited in the agricultural section, attracting retail and commercial buyers, roasters, and logistics companies. Delegates from MAAIF held one-on-one meetings with Chinese traders and participated in business forums and seminars, including discussions on digital innovation in the coffee value chain and import policies for developing countries.

Beyond trade deals, Uganda also signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cotti Coffee, the world's fastest-growing coffee retail chain operating over 7,500 outlets in 28 countries. The agreement marks a new phase for Uganda's coffee industry by linking farmers directly to one of the most dynamic coffee markets in Asia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The deal, signed between MAAIF and Cotti Supply Chain (Anhui) Ltd, will promote Uganda's coffee brand across China and beyond. It provides for joint marketing, farmer training, technology transfer, and value addition, with investments in agro-processing and post-harvest handling to improve quality and productivity.

"The partnership is about redefining how the world experiences Ugandan coffee. It ensures that Ugandan farmers are not only producing coffee but connecting directly with a global retail network that values their work and their story," a statement from MAAIF noted.

Cotti Coffee executives hailed Uganda as a "partner of choice for quality and sustainability," citing the country's favourable climate, consistent bean quality, and strong ethical sourcing record.

The partnership also aligns with China's growing interest in sustainable and premium coffee. Uganda's coffee exports to China have surged by 190 percent in 2025, with Ugandan beans gaining popularity among café chains and boutique roasters. On Chinese social media, latte art and cold brews made from Ugandan coffee are increasingly trending.

With China's coffee market projected to exceed $45 billion (about Shs159 trillion) by 2030, the MoU offers Uganda a strategic entry point into one of the world's most lucrative and rapidly expanding consumer markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda's participation in CIIE demonstrates the country's shift from exporting raw beans to building a global brand rooted in quality, sustainability, and African excellence.

Uganda was represented at the Expo by 28 exporters from the coffee and broader agricultural sectors. The government continues to prioritize coffee through initiatives in seedling distribution, farmer training, irrigation, and research, alongside global marketing efforts.

Under the new partnership, Uganda's flag and name will feature prominently in Cotti Coffee's promotional campaigns across Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Singapore, further cementing Uganda's reputation as the origin of Africa's finest coffee.

The collaboration is expected to increase export revenues, create jobs, and strengthen the connection between rural farming communities in Uganda and millions of coffee enthusiasts across Asia -- a partnership grounded in quality, culture, and shared prosperity.