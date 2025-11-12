Uganda: Kampala MP Candidate Abraham Luzzi Highlights Modest Campaign Spending, Emphasizes Transparency

Abraham Luzzi, an independent candidate for the Kampala Central Division MP seat, has revealed that he has invested minimal resources into his campaign, relying primarily on his personal funds and support from Sarah Tall.

Appearing on NBS Barometer, Luzzi stated,

"I have invested the least in this campaign; the resources I have are my own and Sarah Tall's."

He emphasized his commitment to transparency and accountability, highlighting a modest approach to campaign financing amid growing concerns about the influence of money in politics.

Luzzi's campaign centers on accountability, good governance, and efficient service delivery, with a manifesto that includes proposals to increase the minimum wage, improve healthcare, and enhance infrastructure development.