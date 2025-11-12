South Africa: CAF African Schools Football Championship | Cosafa Qualifier History

COSAFA Qualifier South Africa 2025 will be staged in Stellenbosch from December 5-7, the fourth regional preliminary competition for the tournament in the Under-15 age group following its debut in 2022.

It is the first time it will be played in South Africa after the previous qualifiers were held in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Namibia, rotating the competition around the region as teams vie for a place at the continental finals in the Boys' and Girls' categories.

The brainchild of Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe, the continent-wide initiative aims to give budding footballers a first taste of continental competition.

A MAIDEN EDITION IN MALAWISix schools in the Boys' category contested the COSAFA Qualifier in Lilongwe, Malawi, in 2022, and five in the Girls' tournament.

The Boys were split into two groups of three teams, with home side Salima Secondary (Malawi) and Clapham High (South Africa) advancing to the semifinals from Group A.

Rosinha (Angola) and IQRA School (Comoros) made it through to the final four from Group B.

Ishumael Bwanali scored all four goals as Salima defeated IQRA School in their semifinal, while Kgaogelo Monanyane scored a hat-trick as Clapham dismissed Rosinha 6-0.

That set up a final which took a goal from Sibusiso Tolomane to see Clapham take the title with a 1-0 win.

As it turned out, both sides advanced to the continental finals that were played in Durban, South Africa, as the COSAFA region received one entry as hosts and a second for their winning side in the qualifier.

Monanyane won the Boys' Player of the Tournament prize, while Bwanali finished with the Golden Boot. Kamogelo Phokela from Clapham High claimed the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper, and Rosinha claimed the Fair Play award.

The Girls' competition was played in a single round-robin format among the five sides, with the team that finished top of the pool the winner. The second-placed side also advanced.

South Africa's Edendale Technical had already clinched the title before kick-off of their final fixture against Mothamo JSS from Botswana but finished in style with a 4-0 win.

Nobahle Mdelwa was among the goals and finished as the leading scorer in the competition with seven goals.

The penultimate match in the Girls' competition saw Anse Boileau from Seychelles play to a goalless draw with GS Ningha of the Comoros.

The point took Anse Boileau into second place and saw them claim the silver medal, with Malawian outfit Malindi Secondary School taking bronze.

The Player of the Tournament prize in the Girls' competition went to Victoria Nkwala from Malindi, with Mdelwa winning the Golden Boot and Malindi's Emily Maulidi the Golden Glove. Anse Boileau went home with the Fair Play award.

HARARE HOSTS IN 2023There was a change in 2023 as the competition moved away from individual schools, with each country represented by the best players from their national qualifiers.

South Africa completed a double for the second year in a row as they claimed both the Boys' and Girls' titles at the2023 qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The South African Boys' team, made up predominantly of players from the Ubuntu Football Academy School in Cape Town, defeated Malawi 3-0 on penalties after the teams had played to a 1-1 draw in a pulsating final.

Malawi took the lead on the stroke of halftime in the Boys' final as Okestar Kanyenda scored a superb goal, striking the ball on the volley into the far post.

Rhys Ferguson saw his initial shot on the volley come back off the post, but he reacted quickest to the loose ball to send it into the net and take the game to spot-kicks.

South Africa scored all of theirs, but Malawi missed each of their penalties as Amos Nyirenda struck the crossbar and Tinga Nkhoma and James Msongole had their efforts saved by goalkeeper Sabrie Losper.

Hosts Zimbabwe claimed third place in the Boys' competition with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Namibia in their bronze-medal match.

South Africa's Simama Inganathi was named Player of the Tournament in the Boys' competition, while Losper took home the Golden Glove. Zimbabwe's El Shaddai Sadomba took home the Golden Boot with six goals.

South Africa, made up mostly of players from Edendale Technical High School, claimed gold in the Girls' final with a 3-1 victory over Botswana, who pushed them all the way.

Khwezi Khoza, who finished as the leading scorer in the competition with 11 goals, netted twice for the South Africans along with a goal from livewire winger Rethabile Molefe.

Botswana's consolation goal came from Amogelang Sebotho, who was impressive throughout the competition.

Mozambique were comfortable winners in the Girls' bronze-medal match as they defeated Namibia 4-0, the latter unlucky to finish fourth and outside the medals in both the Boys' and Girls' events.

South Africa's Katleho Malebana was named Player of the Tournament in the Girls' category, while teammates Angel Zibula won the Golden Glove and Khoza the Golden Boot. Namibia won the Fair Play prize.

NAMIBIA WAS THE STAGE IN 2024South Africa were again crowned champions in both the Boys' and Girls' competitions at the 2024 finals in Walvis Bay, Namibia

The Boys beat Zambia 4-2 on penalties after they had played to a 1-1 draw, while the Girls had to come from behind as they defeated Malawi 3-1 in their decider.

South Africa had to come from behind in the Boys' final as Sydney Zulu profited from a goalkeeper error to give Zambia the lead in the first half.

They equalised in the second period through Luthando Mkhize, but neither side could find a winner. That meant a penalty shoot-out, and while Zambia missed their first two spot-kicks, South Africa scored all four of theirs.

Zambia's Tenani Simfukwe was named Player of the Tournament, while Malawi's Okester Kanyenda took the Golden Boot for his four goals.

Zambia's William Zulu won the Golden Glove as best goalkeeper, and South Africa took home the Fair Play award.

South Africa also retained their Girls' title with a 3-1 victory over Malawi in the final.

Malawi took an early lead through Rejoice Silungwe, the first goal South Africa had conceded in the competition.

But South Africa hit back almost immediately through competition top scorer Leonay Kock, who ended with a brace in the game. Lethuthando Mthembu scored the other goal for the champions.

Kock won both the Golden Boot for her 11 goals and the Player of the Tournament prize. Her compatriot Mia Heneke won the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper, while Malawi took home the Fair Play award.

2022 TOURNAMENT STATISTICSBOYSMatches Played: 11

Goals scored: 30

Biggest victory: Rosinha 0 Clapham High 6 (Semifinals, October 31)

Most goals in a game: 6 - Rosinha 0 Clapham High 6 (Semifinals, October 31)

GIRLSMatches Played: 10

Goals scored: 26

Biggest victory: Edendale Technical 7 GS Ningha 1 (Group A, October 30)

Most goals in a game: 8 - Edendale Technical 7 GS Ningha 1 (Group A, October 30)

2023 TOURNAMENT STATISTICSBOYSMatches Played: 22

Goals scored: 62

Biggest victory: South Africa 7 Angola 0 (Group B, December 14)

Most goals in a game: 7 - South Africa 7 Angola 0 (Group B, December 14)

GIRLSMatches Played: 22

Goals scored: 83

Biggest victory: South Africa 14 Angola 0 (Group B, December 14)

Most goals in a game: 14 - South Africa 14 Angola 0 (Group B, December 14)

2024 TOURNAMENT STATISTICSBOYSMatches played: 15

Goals scored: 39

Biggest win: Namibia 0-6 Malawi (Group A, October 11)

Most goals in a game: 6 - Namibia 0-5 Malawi (Group A, October 11)

GIRLSMatches played: 15

Goals scored: 73

Biggest win: South Africa 13-0 Angola (Group B, October 11)

Most goals in a game: 13 - South Africa 13-0 Angola (Group B, October 11)